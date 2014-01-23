* USD/INR higher tracking Asian FX weakness, pair at 62.01/02 versus Wednesday's close of 61.8150/8250. * Local stocks trading with losses, down 0.2 percent. * Dealer tips 61.80-62.10 band for session with exporters coming in at this spot range. * The Canadian dollar wallowed at four-year lows early on Thursday after the Bank of Canada all but begged the market to sell the currency, while sterling took off as investors priced in an earlier start to rate hikes in the UK. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)