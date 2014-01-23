Cricket-India opener Rahul set to miss Champions Trophy
MUMBAI, April 21 India opener Lokesh Rahul is set to miss the Champions Trophy in June after undergoing operation on his injured shoulder earlier this month, the 25-year-old has said.
* USD/INR higher tracking Asian FX weakness, pair at 62.01/02 versus Wednesday's close of 61.8150/8250. * Local stocks trading with losses, down 0.2 percent. * Dealer tips 61.80-62.10 band for session with exporters coming in at this spot range. * The Canadian dollar wallowed at four-year lows early on Thursday after the Bank of Canada all but begged the market to sell the currency, while sterling took off as investors priced in an earlier start to rate hikes in the UK. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA