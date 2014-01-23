* India's benchmark BSE and NSE indices are flat a day after posting a record closing high on Wednesday. * Losses track lower Asian markets after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed surprisingly soft results. * Interest rate sensitive stocks fall on caution ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * Previous expectations for the RBI to hold rates have been thrown into doubt after the central bank recommended making taming high consumer inflation a priority. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.4 percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.3 percent. * Among automakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is down 1.4 percent, while Bajaj Auto falls 0.7 percent. * However, Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 3 percent after the company's Q3 margins at 11.6 percent beat some analysts estimates, dealers say. * Also, Cairn India gains 1 percent ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)