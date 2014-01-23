BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
* India's benchmark BSE and NSE indices are flat a day after posting a record closing high on Wednesday. * Losses track lower Asian markets after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed surprisingly soft results. * Interest rate sensitive stocks fall on caution ahead of RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * Previous expectations for the RBI to hold rates have been thrown into doubt after the central bank recommended making taming high consumer inflation a priority. * ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.4 percent, while State Bank of India is down 0.3 percent. * Among automakers Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is down 1.4 percent, while Bajaj Auto falls 0.7 percent. * However, Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 3 percent after the company's Q3 margins at 11.6 percent beat some analysts estimates, dealers say. * Also, Cairn India gains 1 percent ahead of its December-quarter results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.