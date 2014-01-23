* Shares in Raymond Ltd rose as much as 5.42 percent after the textiles maker reported late on Wednesday a more than four-fold increase in its October-December quarter net profit. * Raymond reported a net profit of 569 million rupees ($9.20 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2013, compared with 128 million in the same period a year earlier. * Earnings were aided by strong margin improvements in the textile and the branded apparel segments, analysts with brokerage Sharekhan said in a note. * Shares in Raymond were up 3.47 percent at 310.50 rupees at 0503 GMT. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)