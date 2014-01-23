* Shares of Dish TV India Ltd fall 2.1 percent as traders accumulate short positions in January futures <DSTVF4:NS> on expectations of a bigger-than-expected loss when the company reports results for the October-December quarter later in the day. * About 0.7 million shares in outstanding open positions had been added to January futures contract by 0518 GMT, compared with the 5-day average change of 0.22 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data. * Dish TV is seen posting a 129 million rupees ($2.09 million) net loss for the October-December period, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)