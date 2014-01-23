BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
* Shares of Dish TV India Ltd fall 2.1 percent as traders accumulate short positions in January futures <DSTVF4:NS> on expectations of a bigger-than-expected loss when the company reports results for the October-December quarter later in the day. * About 0.7 million shares in outstanding open positions had been added to January futures contract by 0518 GMT, compared with the 5-day average change of 0.22 million shares, as per Thomson Reuters and NSE data. * Dish TV is seen posting a 129 million rupees ($2.09 million) net loss for the October-December period, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine estimates. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.