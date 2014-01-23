* India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial services Ltd fell as much as 6 percent after reporting October-December net profit fell 18 percent on year to 1.64 billion rupees ($26.52 million). * Edelweiss said Mahindra and Mahindra Financial earnings "came much below estimates," citing an increase in asset quality stress and gross non-performing loans, as well as weakness in southern India. * Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial down 3.5 percent at 0647 GMT. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)