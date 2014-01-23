BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
* India's Mahindra and Mahindra Financial services Ltd fell as much as 6 percent after reporting October-December net profit fell 18 percent on year to 1.64 billion rupees ($26.52 million). * Edelweiss said Mahindra and Mahindra Financial earnings "came much below estimates," citing an increase in asset quality stress and gross non-performing loans, as well as weakness in southern India. * Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial down 3.5 percent at 0647 GMT. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (dipika.lalwani@thomsonreuters.com /; dipika.lalwani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* India central bank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction Source text: http://bit.ly/2oaofAA
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.