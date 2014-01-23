* Shares in India's Biocon Ltd slump 5 percent after earnings disappointed some investors. * Biocon said on Wednesday its December-quarter consolidated net profit rose 14 percent to 1.05 billion rupees ($16.98 million). * Some analysts cited disappointment over operating margins, with Kotak Institutional Equities expressing concerns about research and development margins. * "R&D margin at 2.9 percent is the lowest in the past several quarters, which raises concerns on sustainability of the margin improvement," it said in a report. * Investors are also locking profits after the stock jumped 8.5 percent in the previous three sessions. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)