BRIEF-India cenbank says it does not get any bids at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* Shares in India's Biocon Ltd slump 5 percent after earnings disappointed some investors. * Biocon said on Wednesday its December-quarter consolidated net profit rose 14 percent to 1.05 billion rupees ($16.98 million). * Some analysts cited disappointment over operating margins, with Kotak Institutional Equities expressing concerns about research and development margins. * "R&D margin at 2.9 percent is the lowest in the past several quarters, which raises concerns on sustainability of the margin improvement," it said in a report. * Investors are also locking profits after the stock jumped 8.5 percent in the previous three sessions. ($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
TOKYO, April 21 Japanese stocks rose to 1-1/2 week highs on Friday as global investors bet that U.S. tax reforms are gaining traction, but Fujifilm Holdings tumbled after delaying the release of its earnings because of an accounting probe.