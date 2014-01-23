* USD/INR keeping gains as a large state-run bank continues to buy, largely likely for defence-related needs. * Month-end dollar demand from oil companies also to start kicking in. * Pair at 61.98/99 versus versus Wednesday's close of 61.8150/8250. * Local stocks trading largely flat, down 0.1 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)