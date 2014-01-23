* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 3 basis points at 8.64 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review next week. * Uncertainly over the likelihood of a rate pause has risen after a central bank panel recommended making retail price inflation a primary indicator while setting monetary policy. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 8.58 to 8.72 percent until the policy review. * Dealers say though market participants do not expect a rate hike on Tuesday, the chances of a rate cut, which was expected later in the year, now look bleaker. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)