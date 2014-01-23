BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 27, 2018
Coupon 3-Month Nibor + 20bp
Issue price 100.397
Reoffer price 100.397
Payment Date February 07, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DNB Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Norway
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian crown
When fungible
ISIN NO0010671506
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.