Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date February 27, 2018

Coupon 3-Month Nibor + 20bp

Issue price 100.397

Reoffer price 100.397

Payment Date February 07, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DNB Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Norway

Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian crown

When fungible

ISIN NO0010671506

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)