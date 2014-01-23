Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)

Guarantor The Government of Japan

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 30, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.962

Reoffer price 99.962

Yield 2.133 pct

Spread 36 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.2bp

Over the 1.5 pct December 2019 UST

Payment Date Janaury 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas

& Goldman Sachs International

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

ISIN XS1017612158

