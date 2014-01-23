Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2015

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.691

Reoffer price 99.691

Yield 0.792 pct

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date February 06, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0971575880

