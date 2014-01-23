Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeeten (BNG)

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 98.65

Spread 61 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes The issue size will total 625 million sterling

When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS1023894410

Permanent ISIN XS0809685158

