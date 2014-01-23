BRIEF-Ambition to buy property
* Says it signed agreement to buy a Tokyo-based dwelling house from an individual
Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeeten (BNG)
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 98.65
Spread 61 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct Due 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Netherlands
Notes The issue size will total 625 million sterling
When fungible
Temporary ISIN XS1023894410
Permanent ISIN XS0809685158
MUMBAI, April 21 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to its highest in seven months on Friday after minutes of the central bank's rate-setting committee meeting contained strong warnings on inflation, dimming hopes of a rate cut in the short term and sparking bets for a tightening move instead.