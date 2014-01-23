Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Banca Popolare Di Milano Scarl

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2014

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 99.656

Reoffer price 99.656

Yield 4.328 pct

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 353.2bp

Over the OBL 168

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs

International, Nomura & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings B1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1024830819

