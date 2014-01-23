BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group purchases 14.9 pct stake of COL Financial Group Inc
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* Says it has purchased 14.9 percent stake of COL Financial Group Inc
April 21 Restaurant Group said finance chief Barry Nightingale would leave the company immediately, less than a year after the owner of the Frankie & Benny's chain brought in the former head of Monarch Airlines to help turnaround its business.