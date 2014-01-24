* Indian federal bonds are set to fall on Friday after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday was quoted as saying inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to rise as much as 4-5 basis points. It had closed at 8.67 percent on Thursday. * The strong warning against inflation came ahead of the central bank's policy review next Tuesday. The RBI raised interest rates by 25 basis points each in September and in October. It kept policy on hold last month. * Dealers tip the 10-year yield to be in 8.67-8.74 percent band. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)