* Indian federal bonds are set to fall on Friday after Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan on Thursday was quoted as
saying inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing
the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust
of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's
website.
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to
rise as much as 4-5 basis points. It had closed at 8.67 percent
on Thursday.
* The strong warning against inflation came ahead of the central
bank's policy review next Tuesday. The RBI raised interest rates
by 25 basis points each in September and in October. It kept
policy on hold last month.
* Dealers tip the 10-year yield to be in 8.67-8.74 percent band.
