* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.58 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.42 percent. * Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in gold and the yen. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.33 billion rupees ($69.9 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called inflation a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a domestic news agency Press Trust of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website. * Also, India's central bank said on Thursday that rules for restructuring loans by non-banking financial companies will be the same as those of banks. ($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)