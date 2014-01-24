* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.58
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 0.42 percent.
* Asian shares were off-colour on Friday, extending the previous
day's weakness as disappointing Chinese manufacturing data
raised concerns over the economy, and investors sought safety in
gold and the yen.
* Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.33 billion
rupees ($69.9 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data
shows.
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan called inflation a "destructive
disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high,
according to a domestic news agency Press Trust of India report
carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website.
* Also, India's central bank said on Thursday that rules for
restructuring loans by non-banking financial companies will be
the same as those of banks.
($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees)
