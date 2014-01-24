* USD/INR likely to open stronger tracking weak
regional equities, but broad Asian FX strength may limit gains.
See for a snapshot.
* The pair is seen moving in 61.90-62.15 band. It had closed at
61.9275/9375 on Thursday.
* Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.58 percent while
broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index also lower 0.42
percent.
* Local shares may be pressured after comments from Reserve Bank
of India Governor Raghuram Rajan suggested that interest rates
may continue to remain high.
* The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having
charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China
and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the
safe-haven currencies.
