* USD/INR likely to open stronger tracking weak regional equities, but broad Asian FX strength may limit gains. See for a snapshot. * The pair is seen moving in 61.90-62.15 band. It had closed at 61.9275/9375 on Thursday. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.58 percent while broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index also lower 0.42 percent. * Local shares may be pressured after comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan suggested that interest rates may continue to remain high. * The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the safe-haven currencies. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)