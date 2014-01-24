* 6,300 may act as a key support for India's NSE index, option traders say. * Highest positions in January put options for NSE index or Nifty have shifted to the 6,300 level compared with 6,200 on Wednesday, exchange data shows. * Overseas investors sold index options worth 9.23 billion rupees ($149 million) on Thursday, while adding 36,545 contracts to their outstanding index option positions, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Option traders add that foreign investor activity indicates potential writing of put options by them. ($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)