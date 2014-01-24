* 6,300 may act as a key support for India's NSE index,
option traders say.
* Highest positions in January put options for NSE index or
Nifty have shifted to the 6,300 level compared
with 6,200 on Wednesday, exchange data shows.
* Overseas investors sold index options
worth 9.23 billion rupees ($149 million) on Thursday, while
adding 36,545 contracts to their outstanding index option
positions, exchange and regulatory data shows.
* Option traders add that foreign investor activity indicates
potential writing of put options by them.
($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees)
