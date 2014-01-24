* USD/INR at 2-week high tracking weak regional equities. The pair is at 62.13/14 versus Thursday's close of 61.9275/9375 and intraday high of 62.19, the highest since Jan. 9. * Local shares falls 0.4 pct in early trade. * Local shares are under pressure after comments from Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan suggested that interest rates may continue to remain high. * The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the safe-haven currencies. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)