* USD/INR at 2-week high tracking weak regional
equities. The pair is at 62.13/14 versus Thursday's close of
61.9275/9375 and intraday high of 62.19, the highest since Jan.
9.
* Local shares falls 0.4 pct in early trade.
* Local shares are under pressure after comments from Reserve
Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan suggested that interest
rates may continue to remain high.
* The yen and Swiss franc held firm early on Friday, having
charged higher overnight as worries about a slowdown in China
and turmoil in some emerging markets spurred demand for the
safe-haven currencies.
