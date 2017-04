*Shares in Indian liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan rise as much as 4.4 percent after well-known domestic investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought shares in the company, several dealers say. * Rare Enterprises, the investment arm run by Jhunjhunwala, bought on Thursday 685,112 shares in Radico, or nearly 0.51 percent of the outstanding equity, exchange data showed. * Shares in Radico were up 2.71 percent to 168.95 rupees at 0416 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)