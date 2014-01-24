* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.44 percent,
after posting a second consecutive record closing high on
Thursday, while the NSE index falls 0.54 percent.
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, majority owned by Japan's
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, slumped nearly 20 percent after
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from
the Indian drugmaker.
* Rate-sensitive stocks fall after Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted as saying that inflation was
a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep
interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report
carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website.
* HDFC Bank falls 1.4 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd
is down 2.2 percent.
