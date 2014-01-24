* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.44 percent, after posting a second consecutive record closing high on Thursday, while the NSE index falls 0.54 percent. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, slumped nearly 20 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from the Indian drugmaker. * Rate-sensitive stocks fall after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted as saying that inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website. * HDFC Bank falls 1.4 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is down 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)