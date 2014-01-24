* India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Glenmark to report a profit of 1.77 billion rupees ($28.6 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 1.81 billion rupees. * Glenmark shares are up 0.4 percent. ($1 = 61.9600 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)