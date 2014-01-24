* India's benchmark BSE index is down 1.02 percent after posting a second consecutive record closing high on Thursday. * The NSE index is lower 1.13 percent, retracing most of gains made in the previous four consecutive sessions. * Both indexes are headed for their biggest declines since Jan. 2. * Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, slump nearly 20 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more products from the Indian drugmaker. * Rate-sensitive stocks fall after Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted as saying that inflation was a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website. * Bank shares fall nearly 2 percent, led by declines in ICICI Bank, which is down 2.1 percent, while among other rate sensitive-stocks, Tata Motors Ltd is down 3.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)