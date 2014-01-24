* India's benchmark BSE index is down 1.02 percent
after posting a second consecutive record closing high on
Thursday.
* The NSE index is lower 1.13 percent, retracing most of
gains made in the previous four consecutive sessions.
* Both indexes are headed for their biggest declines since Jan.
2.
* Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, majority owned
by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, slump nearly 20
percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned more
products from the Indian drugmaker.
* Rate-sensitive stocks fall after Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan was quoted as saying that inflation was
a "destructive disease" that was forcing the bank to keep
interest rates high, according to a Press Trust of India report
carried by The Economic Times newspaper's website.
* Bank shares fall nearly 2 percent, led by declines
in ICICI Bank, which is down 2.1 percent, while among
other rate sensitive-stocks, Tata Motors Ltd is down
3.5 percent.
