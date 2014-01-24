* USD/INR hovering near 3-week highs as local shares
drag reflecting a regional selloff on weak China data.
* The pair is at 62.33/34, its highest since Jan 7. It had
closed at 61.9275/9375 on Thursday. It is up 0.6 pct, headed for
its biggest gain since Dec. 12.
* Local shares extend losses, down 1.1 percent.
* A sharp selloff in emerging markets accelerated on Friday,
setting global stocks on track for their worst week so far this
year, with worries mounting over an economic slowdown in China,
U.S. monetary policy and domestic political issues from Turkey
to Argentina.
* The pair is headed for its biggest weekly gain in nearly five
months, up 1.3 percent.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)