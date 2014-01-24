* USD/INR hovering near 3-week highs as local shares drag reflecting a regional selloff on weak China data. * The pair is at 62.33/34, its highest since Jan 7. It had closed at 61.9275/9375 on Thursday. It is up 0.6 pct, headed for its biggest gain since Dec. 12. * Local shares extend losses, down 1.1 percent. * A sharp selloff in emerging markets accelerated on Friday, setting global stocks on track for their worst week so far this year, with worries mounting over an economic slowdown in China, U.S. monetary policy and domestic political issues from Turkey to Argentina. * The pair is headed for its biggest weekly gain in nearly five months, up 1.3 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)