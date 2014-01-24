* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at its
highest level in two weeks at 8.74 percent as traders trim
positions ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy review.
* The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.65 to 8.85 percent
range until the policy review. Most traders are expecting the
central bank to hold key rates unchanged but the tone of the
policy will be crucial.
* Some traders are expecting a 25 bps rate hike on Tuesday
following the central bank panel's recommendations released on
Tuesday.
