* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield at its highest level in two weeks at 8.74 percent as traders trim positions ahead of Tuesday's monetary policy review. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in a 8.65 to 8.85 percent range until the policy review. Most traders are expecting the central bank to hold key rates unchanged but the tone of the policy will be crucial. * Some traders are expecting a 25 bps rate hike on Tuesday following the central bank panel's recommendations released on Tuesday.