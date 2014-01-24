* Indian government bonds and rupee are likely to trade with a negative bias ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review decision on Tuesday, though some bargain buying in bonds is likely after the recent sell-off, dealers say. * Though most analysts expect the central bank to leave rates unchanged, the recent recommendations by the central bank's panel to shift the policy focus to retail prices from wholesale prices have raised the possibility of a rate increase according to traders, a key reason for the sell-off over the last three days. * An actual rate hike on Jan. 28 is likely to push up the 10-year bond yield by 10-15 basis points further while a status quo will spur a small relief rally, dealers said. * The rupee is seen holding in a broad range of 61.50 to 62.50 until the policy review on Tuesday. The upper end of the range if broken can pave the way for 62.90, traders say though that could also lead to aggressive central bank intervention. * Foreign fund inflows into and out of the domestic share market will also be closely monitored for direction. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Tues: Cbank to release policy review decision and macro-economic report at 0530 GMT * Wed: Weekly currency in circulation and reserve money data * Fri: Infrastructure output data Weekly foreign exchange reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)