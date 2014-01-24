Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 25 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date September 30, 2016
Coupon 9 pct
Reoffer price 97.996
Yield 9.85 pct
Payment Date January 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities
Ratings AAA (S&P)& AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5-1
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
The issue size will total 100 million brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0975105395
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)