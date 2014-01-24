Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 25 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 30, 2016

Coupon 9 pct

Reoffer price 97.996

Yield 9.85 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings AAA (S&P)& AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5-1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 100 million brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0975105395

