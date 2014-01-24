BRIEF-EIB and ABN Amro provide 150 million euros to finance green shipping
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million sterling
Maturity Date December 07, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 105.912
Reoffer price 105.912
Yield 1.129 pct
Payment Date January 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
The issue size will total 525 million sterling
When fungible
ISIN XS0587975961
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
SEOUL, April 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0751 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 21 241.3 91.1 -313.4 ^April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 1