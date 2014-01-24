BRIEF-EIB and ABN Amro provide 150 million euros to finance green shipping
* EIB and ABN Amro provide EUR 150 million ($160.8 million) to finance green shipping
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on frday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000DHY4234
SEOUL, April 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0751 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 21 241.3 91.1 -313.4 ^April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 1