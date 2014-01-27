* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.73
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
falls 1.55 percent.
* Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a seven-week
high against the dollar on Monday, as emerging markets remained
under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue
tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China
raising fears of a slowdown.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.31 billion
rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data shows.
* Hawkish comments by central bank governor a few days ahead of
the rate decision on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve meet and
expiry of January derivatives contracts on Thursday may continue
to weigh on Indian shares this week.
* India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over a
two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy
chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday.
* Earnings on Monday: Idea Cellular Ltd, Hindustan
Unilever
