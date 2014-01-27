* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 1.73 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 1.55 percent. * Asian shares took a beating and the yen raced to a seven-week high against the dollar on Monday, as emerging markets remained under pressure with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering its stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising fears of a slowdown. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.31 billion rupees on Friday, provisional exchange data shows. * Hawkish comments by central bank governor a few days ahead of the rate decision on Tuesday, U.S. Federal Reserve meet and expiry of January derivatives contracts on Thursday may continue to weigh on Indian shares this week. * India can achieve economic growth of up to 8 percent over a two- to three-year horizon, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, deputy chairman of the planning commission in India, said on Saturday. * Earnings on Monday: Idea Cellular Ltd, Hindustan Unilever (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)