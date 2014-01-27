* USD/INR likely to hit its near 2-1/2 month high as Asian stocks trading with heavy losses. The pair had closed at 62.66/67 on Friday. * Dealers will closely watch for RBI intervention at current levels after the central bank was suspected to have sold dollars in late session on Friday. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 1.68 percent, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index lower 1.56 percent. * The RBI to decide on rates on Tuesday. While the consensus still is towards no hike in policy rates, RBI chief Raghuram Rajan's comments will be closely watched for future rate trajectory after his recent hawkish comments. * The dollar slipped to a seven-week low against the yen on Monday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies late last week prompted investors to seek shelter in the safe-haven Japanese currency. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)