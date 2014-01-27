* USD/INR likely to hit its near 2-1/2 month high as
Asian stocks trading with heavy losses. The pair had closed at
62.66/67 on Friday.
* Dealers will closely watch for RBI intervention at current
levels after the central bank was suspected to have sold dollars
in late session on Friday.
* Nifty futures in Singapore down 1.68 percent, while
the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index lower 1.56
percent.
* The RBI to decide on rates on Tuesday. While the consensus
still is towards no hike in policy rates, RBI chief Raghuram
Rajan's comments will be closely watched for future rate
trajectory after his recent hawkish comments.
* The dollar slipped to a seven-week low against the yen on
Monday as a sell-off in emerging market currencies late last
week prompted investors to seek shelter in the safe-haven
Japanese currency.
