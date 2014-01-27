* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may open
higher as INR seen lower on an emerging market selloff. The
10-year yield had closed at 8.74 percent on Friday.
* Most traders are expecting the central bank to keep key rates
unchanged on Tuesday but the tone of the policy will be crucial.
* Recent comments from the central bank chief and the monetary
policy panel report suggest rates may remain elevated for some
time to come.
* After a surge in bond buying by foreign funds, they were net
sellers of $107.94 million on Thursday, latest regulator data
showed.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields
hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids for bonds
stemming from worries about tightening credit conditions in
China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina.
