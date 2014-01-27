* USD/INR hits 62.90 in early trade, its highest level
since Nov. 22, as Asian stocks trading with heavy losses. The
pair last trading at 62.77/78 vs Friday's close of 62.66/67.
* Dealers will closely watch for RBI intervention at current
levels after the central bank was suspected to have sold dollars
in late session on Friday.
* The RBI to decide on rates on Tuesday. While the consensus
still is towards no hike in policy rates, RBI chief Raghuram
Rajan's comments will be closely watched for future rate
trajectory after his recent hawkish comments.
* Scotiabank says looking at the next key topside level of
63.90, the top of the November move higher in USD/INR, ahead of
the pivotal 64.00 point.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)