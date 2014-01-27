* India's benchmark 10-year bonds see some buying interest after recent falls. The 10-year yield down 2 bps at 8.72 percent. * INR moves key to bonds with the currency opening weaker on an Asian sell-off. * Most traders are expecting the central bank to keep key rates unchanged on Tuesday but the tone of the policy will be crucial. * Recent comments from the central bank chief and the monetary policy panel report suggest rates may remain elevated for some time to come. * After a surge in bond buying by foreign funds, they were net sellers of $107.94 million on Thursday, latest regulator data showed. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids for bonds stemming from worries about tightening credit conditions in China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)