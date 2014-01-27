* India's benchmark 10-year bonds see some buying
interest after recent falls. The 10-year yield down 2 bps at
8.72 percent.
* INR moves key to bonds with the currency opening weaker on an
Asian sell-off.
* Most traders are expecting the central bank to keep key rates
unchanged on Tuesday but the tone of the policy will be crucial.
* Recent comments from the central bank chief and the monetary
policy panel report suggest rates may remain elevated for some
time to come.
* After a surge in bond buying by foreign funds, they were net
sellers of $107.94 million on Thursday, latest regulator data
showed.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday with benchmark yields
hitting near two-month lows on safe-haven bids for bonds
stemming from worries about tightening credit conditions in
China and a looming currency crisis in Argentina.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)