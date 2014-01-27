* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.48 percent, while the NSE index falls 1.5 percent, heading for a second day of steep declines as emerging markets remain under pressure. * Falls track lower Asian shares as the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to continue tapering its monetary stimulus and as fears rise about an economic slowdown in China. * Losses in India are exacerbated by uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * Although traders had not expected a rate hike earlier this month, expectations have become uncertain after hawkish comments on inflation from the central bank governor and a RBI panel report that recommended making taming retail inflation a priority. * ICICI Bank Ltd is down 3.1 percent while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 2 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd slumps 4.5 percent after the automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died on Sunday when he fell from a high floor of a hotel in Bangkok. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd falls 7.3 percent, adding to Friday's 19.43 percent plunge, as the drug maker continues to reel after the U.S. drug regulator banned more of its products. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)