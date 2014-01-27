* India's benchmark BSE index falls 1.48 percent, while
the NSE index falls 1.5 percent, heading for a second
day of steep declines as emerging markets remain under pressure.
* Falls track lower Asian shares as the U.S. Federal Reserve is
poised to continue tapering its monetary stimulus and as fears
rise about an economic slowdown in China.
* Losses in India are exacerbated by uncertainty ahead of the
RBI's policy review on Tuesday.
* Although traders had not expected a rate hike earlier this
month, expectations have become uncertain after hawkish comments
on inflation from the central bank governor and a RBI panel
report that recommended making taming retail inflation a
priority.
* ICICI Bank Ltd is down 3.1 percent while HDFC Bank
Ltd falls 2 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd slumps 4.5 percent after the
automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died on Sunday when he
fell from a high floor of a hotel in Bangkok.
* Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd falls 7.3 percent, adding
to Friday's 19.43 percent plunge, as the drug maker continues to
reel after the U.S. drug regulator banned more of its products.
