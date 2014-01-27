* India's NSE volatility index gains 10 percent,
heading towards its biggest single-day percentage gain since
Sept. 30, 2013, reflecting the pressure on emerging markets.
* The CBOE Emerging Markets Volatility Index also
surges, heading for its biggest single-day rise since June 2013.
* VIX measures the cost of protection via options and is seen by
some investors as a "fear" gauge.
* Dealers say the rise in the NSE's volatility index also
reflects uncertainty ahead of the central bank's policy review
on Tuesday.
