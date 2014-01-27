* USD/INR trading at 62.67/68 versus Friday close of
62.66/67 and sharply off the session high of 62.90, its
strongest since Nov. 22.
* Traders say pair likely to trade in a 62.55 to 62.85 range for
the rest of the session.
* Demand for dollars lower in the market with some dealers
suspecting oil firms are buying directly from the central bank,
though there was no confirmation of the same.
* The central bank had kept the option of directly financing
dollars to oil companies during times of excess stress in the
open market. Some long dollar unwinding also happening ahead of
the central bank policy meet on Tuesday, dealers say.
* Domestic shares, which are down 1.5 percent, will limit the
downward pressure on the pair.
