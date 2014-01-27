* India's benchmark 10-year bonds keeping gains
as the rupee stabilising after slipping in early trades. The
10-year yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent.
* "Traders would have emptied out, so yields shouldn't rise
beyond 8.75 percent going into policy unless the rupee weakens
again," says a dealer.
* USD/INR slips from 2-month high as demand for dollars lower as
some traders suspecting oil firms are buying directly from the
central bank, though there was no confirmation of the same.
* Most traders are expecting the central bank to keep key rates
unchanged on Tuesday but the tone of the policy will be crucial.
* Recent comments from the central bank chief and the monetary
policy panel report suggest rates may remain elevated for some
time to come.
* After a surge in bond buying by foreign funds, they were net
sellers of $107.94 million on Thursday, latest regulator data
showed.
