* India's benchmark 10-year bonds keeping gains as the rupee stabilising after slipping in early trades. The 10-year yield down 3 basis points at 8.71 percent. * "Traders would have emptied out, so yields shouldn't rise beyond 8.75 percent going into policy unless the rupee weakens again," says a dealer. * USD/INR slips from 2-month high as demand for dollars lower as some traders suspecting oil firms are buying directly from the central bank, though there was no confirmation of the same. * Most traders are expecting the central bank to keep key rates unchanged on Tuesday but the tone of the policy will be crucial. * Recent comments from the central bank chief and the monetary policy panel report suggest rates may remain elevated for some time to come. * After a surge in bond buying by foreign funds, they were net sellers of $107.94 million on Thursday, latest regulator data showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)