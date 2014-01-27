* India's NSE index falls 1.7 percent, down for a second consecutive session to mark its two biggest day falls since Nov 20-21 when markets were gripped by fears about Fed tapering. * The benchmark BSE index is down 1.65 percent after falling 1.12 percent on Friday. * Emerging markets remain under pressure, with the U.S. Federal Reserve poised to continue tapering stimulus and tighter credit conditions in China raising fears of a sharper economic slowdown. * Losses in India are also exacerbated by uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review on Tuesday. * ICICI Bank Ltd is down 3.8 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd falls 3 percent. * Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slump 4.5 percent after the automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died when he fell from a hotel room in Bangkok in what police said on Monday could be a possible suicide. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)