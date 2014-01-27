* Indian bonds give up gains as the rupee falls past 63/dollar. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is up 1 basis point at 8.75 percent. It had eased to 8.70 percent earlier in the session. * Dealers expect the tone of RBI's policy to be key with a signal to a shift to consumer prices as the main inflation watch likely to lead to a sell-off. * The benchmark five-year swap rate down 1 bps at 8.24 percent and the one-year rate unchanged at 8.4 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)