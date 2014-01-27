Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date April 16, 2019
Coupon 3-Month GBP LIBOR + 25bp
Issue price 100.307
Reoffer price 100.307
Spread 3 month LIBOR + 19bp
Payment Date February 7, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Royal Bank of Scotland &
Societe Generale CIB.
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.65 billion
sterling when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0981588121
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)