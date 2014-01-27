Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank
Guarantor Austria
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 17, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.924
Yield 2.007 pct
Spread 50 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date February 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
