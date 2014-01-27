Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn
Issue Amount 1.25 billion swedish crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2021
Coupon 2.875 pct
Issue price 99.8440
Reoffer price 99.8440
Yield 2.9 pct
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1027425328
