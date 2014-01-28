* Indian government bonds will await the central bank's rate review due at 0530GMT. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was last at 8.77 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India is likely to keep a status quo on rates on easing inflation, but Governor Raghuram Rajan's view on direction of rates will be keenly watched. * Rajan's view on the monetary policy committee report will also be crucial as it suggests targeting consumer price inflation, which may mean extended period of high rates. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)