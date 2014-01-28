* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.46 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.22 percent. * Asian shares were pinned near five-month lows on Tuesday as turmoil in emerging markets and concerns about an economic slowdown in China took their toll. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 13.34 billion Indian rupees ($210.94 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data shows. * RBI rate decision at 1100 India time and its chief Raghuram Rajan to brief media at 1215 India Time. * India's central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged for the second time in six weeks on Tuesday, with Governor Raghuram Rajan expected to strike a hawkish tone on inflation that is easing but remains high. * Earnings on Tuesday: Sesa Sterlite, Maruti Suzuki Ltd, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel And Power ($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)