* USD/INR likely to open around 63.15 versus Monday's close of 63.10/11. * The Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due at 0530GMT with most economists expecting the central bank to hold rates steady. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's outlook on the future rate trajectory and the monetary policy committee report will be keenly watched. Any hawkish outlook may lead to a stock selloff, pressuring INR. * Nifty futures in Singapore down 0.52 percent, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index lower 0.07 percent. * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)