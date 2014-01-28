* Foreign institutional investors sold Indian cash shares worth 13.34 billion rupees ($210.94 million) on Monday, marking their biggest single-day sale since Aug. 27 amid turmoil in emerging markets, exchange and regulatory data shows. * Overseas investors have also sold index futures worth 15.09 billion rupees over the last two sessions alongside an increase of 19,941 contracts in outstanding positions, exchange data shows. * Derivatives analysts say the rise in outstanding positions in index futures, coupled with a fall in cash share indexes, indicates the formation of short positions. * Index futures represent about 85 percent of the total outstanding positions and the banking sub-index represents about 12 percent of index futures contracts, NSE data shows. ($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)