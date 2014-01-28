* USD/INR at 63.08/09 versus Monday's close of 63.10/11 as investors cautious ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review due at 0530 GMT where it is widely expected to hold rates steady. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan's outlook on the future rate trajectory and his comments on the monetary policy committee report will be keenly watched. Any hawkish outlook may lead to a stock selloff, pressuring INR, traders say. * The pair is seen holding in a 62.80 to 63.30 range until the policy review outcome. * Domestic shares up 0.1 percent in preopen trade. * The dollar regained a firmer footing against the yen on Tuesday, as expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back its stimulus further pulled the U.S. currency off a seven-week low against its Japanese counterpart. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/Reuters Messaging: swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)