* Indian government bonds gain ahead of the central bank's rate review due at 0530 GMT. The benchmark 10-year bond yield was last down 4 basis points at 8.73 percent. * Yields have risen 25 bps in the last five sessions after the recommendations of the central bank's monetary panel and recent hawkish comments by RBI chief Raghuram Rajan. * The RBI is likely to keep a status quo on rates on easing inflation, but Governor Rajan's outlook on direction of rates will be keenly watched. * Rajan's view on the monetary policy committee report will also be crucial as it suggests targeting consumer price inflation, which may mean an extended period of high rates. * Bond supply will return after a two-week break with the RBI announcing a 140 billion rupee debt sale for Friday. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday on profit-taking from last week's safe-haven gains and as traders shrugged off weaker-than-expected data on new U.S. home sales. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)