* India's Jindal Steel And Power Ltd may lag consensus profit forecast for the October-December quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates expects Jindal Steel to report a profit of 5.84 billion rupees ($92.4 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 6.02 billion rupees. * Jindal Steel shares are down 0.1 percent. ($1 = 63.2400 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)